Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the September 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 448,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Braemar Hotels & Resorts news, CEO Richard J. Stockton bought 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $53,733.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,010. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Richard J. Stockton acquired 43,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $110,829.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 189,715 shares in the company, valued at $478,081.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Stockton acquired 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $53,733.43. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 51,150 shares of company stock valued at $204,998 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 15,797 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 1,348.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 22,716 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 155.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 102,311 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 22.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 22,052 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 214.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 611,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 416,934 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

BHR stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.75. 130,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.48. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.28.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.36). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $186.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -37.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. B. Riley cut shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

