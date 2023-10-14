Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Short Interest Update

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the September 15th total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Brambles Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BXBLY opened at $17.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.73. Brambles has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $19.97.

Get Brambles alerts:

Brambles Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Brambles’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.