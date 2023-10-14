Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,525 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of HON opened at $183.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.64 and its 200-day moving average is $194.83. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.83 and a 12 month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.07.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

