Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $1.68 Million Stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,725 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 149.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 182.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

CHK opened at $88.92 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $107.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.13 and a 200 day moving average of $82.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.67.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.75% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is presently 5.42%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

