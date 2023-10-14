Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $5.70 Million Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. reduced its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,345 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XEL. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 114.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 274.1% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 58.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.21.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $58.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $53.73 and a one year high of $72.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.19. The stock has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 66.03%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

