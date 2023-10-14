Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 10,800 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 69.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $564,881,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dollar General by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,969 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 21,531.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,132,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $215,174,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $111.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.37. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.57.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DG. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.84.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

