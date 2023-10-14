Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 51,543 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 74.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,315 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 51,543 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at $21,129,916,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $341,198,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:TGT opened at $111.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.16 and its 200 day moving average is $136.25. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 60.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Target from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

