BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.75

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.75 and traded as high as $2.15. BRF shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 1,624,271 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BRF from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BRF in a research note on Friday, August 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRF currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.20.

BRF Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter. BRF had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. Equities analysts expect that Brf S.A. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BRF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of BRF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 234,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in BRF by 64.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in BRF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 511,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 7,861 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in BRF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 332,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in BRF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 300,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 11,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

Featured Stories

