Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BFAM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $99.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.13.

NYSE BFAM opened at $81.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.00, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $57.68 and a 52 week high of $98.87.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $603.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.65 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 2.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $1,434,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,718,846.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $1,434,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,718,846.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $920,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,855 shares in the company, valued at $4,311,597.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,200 shares of company stock worth $2,556,786. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

