British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the September 15th total of 72,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTAFF opened at $29.77 on Friday. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of $29.69 and a 12-month high of $43.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.58.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

