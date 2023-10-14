British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the September 15th total of 72,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
British American Tobacco Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BTAFF opened at $29.77 on Friday. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of $29.69 and a 12-month high of $43.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.58.
About British American Tobacco
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than British American Tobacco
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.