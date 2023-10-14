Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.8% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in Broadcom by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $1,095,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.52.

Broadcom Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of AVGO traded down $22.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $883.18. 2,833,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462,130. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $426.41 and a 12-month high of $925.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $853.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $791.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $364.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 56.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

