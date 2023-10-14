Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,278 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $22.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $883.18. 2,833,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462,130. The firm has a market cap of $364.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $426.41 and a 1 year high of $925.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $853.14 and a 200 day moving average of $791.14.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $995.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.52.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.