Brokerages Set Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL) Price Target at $17.31

Shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.31.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FIHL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Get Fidelis Insurance alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FIHL

Fidelis Insurance Stock Performance

FIHL opened at $14.16 on Friday. Fidelis Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.30.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $453.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelis Insurance will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIHL. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Fidelis Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelis Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth about $396,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fidelis Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth about $682,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Fidelis Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth about $795,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fidelis Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,024,000. 39.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelis Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelis Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelis Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.