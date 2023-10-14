Brokerages Set Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Price Target at GBX 281.25

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 281.25 ($3.44).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 300 ($3.67) to GBX 305 ($3.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 290 ($3.55) to GBX 300 ($3.67) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of LON MONY opened at GBX 241 ($2.95) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1,721.43, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.47. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 1-year low of GBX 170.70 ($2.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 283 ($3.46). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 243.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 256.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8,571.43%.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

