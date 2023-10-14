Brokerages Set PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target at $12.39

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.39.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PAGS shares. New Street Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $7.90 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $14.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average of $9.63.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $772.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 672.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,839,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,244,000 after purchasing an additional 25,105,756 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,516 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,295,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,945,000 after purchasing an additional 443,953 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,864,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,473,000 after buying an additional 2,739,474 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter worth $70,207,000. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

