Brokerages Set United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target at $296.44

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $296.44.

UTHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $305.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total transaction of $85,163.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,535.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total transaction of $85,163.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,535.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.25, for a total value of $1,417,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,646,513.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,883 shares of company stock worth $6,126,279 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,781,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $846,981,000 after buying an additional 1,212,577 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 815.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,795,000 after buying an additional 477,636 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $124,158,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,096,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,125,093,000 after buying an additional 344,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,795,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $402,031,000 after buying an additional 245,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of UTHR opened at $233.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.90. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $204.44 and a 52-week high of $283.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.61.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.67. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 41.29%. The business had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 18.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

