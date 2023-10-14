Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $44.17

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$44.17 and traded as high as C$45.68. Brookfield Asset Management shares last traded at C$44.97, with a volume of 404,524 shares changing hands.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 1.6 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$45.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of C$17.32 billion and a PE ratio of 631.86.

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.04). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 53.12%. The company had revenue of C$1.32 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 5.0100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Cuts Dividend

About Brookfield Asset Management

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.424 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 2,471.43%.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

