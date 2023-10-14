Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at National Bankshares

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Scotiabank began coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BEP

Brookfield Renewable Partners Price Performance

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $21.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.38. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $32.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.25 million. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -225.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.6% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.