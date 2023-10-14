Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target Lowered to $97.00 at B. Riley

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.86 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.59 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an equal weight rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Brunswick from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.13.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $73.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $64.55 and a 12-month high of $93.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.48.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.03. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Brunswick will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $53,519,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Brunswick by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,749,000 after buying an additional 478,329 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick by 136.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 669,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,869,000 after buying an additional 386,414 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 80.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 764,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,663,000 after buying an additional 340,454 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 6.4% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,409,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,033,000 after purchasing an additional 263,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

