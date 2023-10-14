Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Position Raised by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 370,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,790 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Cactus were worth $15,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 15.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 4.7% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,961,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,027,000 after buying an additional 87,938 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the first quarter valued at $1,134,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 133.1% in the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 11.8% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 42,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Cactus stock opened at $50.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cactus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $58.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.02.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $305.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.99 million. Cactus had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 22.22%. Cactus’s revenue was up 79.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.76%.

In related news, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $99,911.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,823 shares in the company, valued at $198,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cactus news, COO Steven Bender sold 19,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $1,066,071.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $99,911.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,834.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 300,791 shares of company stock worth $16,614,715. Corporate insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WHD. Citigroup upped their price target on Cactus from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cactus from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cactus from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cactus from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cactus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

