Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CADE. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cadence Bank from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens upped their target price on Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Cadence Bank from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cadence Bank from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Cadence Bank from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Bank presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Cadence Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. Cadence Bank has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $29.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.13.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $465.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.12 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.79%. Cadence Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Bank

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 102.9% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 166.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Bank

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

