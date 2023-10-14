Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Given New $305.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $259.67.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS opened at $250.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $68.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.72. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $138.76 and a 1 year high of $255.85.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 49,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total transaction of $11,249,235.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,550 shares in the company, valued at $20,515,009.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 49,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total transaction of $11,249,235.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,550 shares in the company, valued at $20,515,009.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.23, for a total value of $2,026,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,273,347.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,210 shares of company stock valued at $19,013,149. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 50.9% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 12.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 20.8% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 52.3% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 81,214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,028,000 after purchasing an additional 27,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 11.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

