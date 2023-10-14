CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the September 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
CaixaBank Stock Performance
Shares of CAIXY opened at $1.32 on Friday. CaixaBank has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.28.
CaixaBank Company Profile
