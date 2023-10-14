CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the September 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CaixaBank Stock Performance

Shares of CAIXY opened at $1.32 on Friday. CaixaBank has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.28.

CaixaBank Company Profile

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

