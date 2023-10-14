Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $14,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 2,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.31, for a total transaction of $476,736.49. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 32,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,261,421.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 2,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.31, for a total transaction of $476,736.49. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 32,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,261,421.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.28, for a total value of $319,032.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,775,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,358 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $191.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.17 and a 200-day moving average of $183.04. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.83 and a twelve month high of $209.21. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBHT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JBHT

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.