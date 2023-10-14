Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 15,848 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,848 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $10,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CELH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Celsius by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CELH. Wedbush increased their price target on Celsius from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $165.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.25.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 10,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total transaction of $1,745,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,475,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total transaction of $1,745,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,475,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total value of $15,691,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,404,289.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 522,632 shares of company stock valued at $91,962,087 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $163.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.58 and a 200-day moving average of $143.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of -85.69 and a beta of 1.81. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $206.85.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26. Celsius had a positive return on equity of 66.52% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $325.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

