Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 63.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 52,477 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $14,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth $26,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA opened at $379.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $415.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $460.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $373.80 and a one year high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.70 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.78.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

