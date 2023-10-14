Calamos Advisors LLC Has $17.60 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $17,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after buying an additional 1,037,012 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 100,433.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838,811 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,647,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $853,961,000 after purchasing an additional 318,102 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,511,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $705,786,000 after purchasing an additional 22,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,271,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $88.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.35 billion, a PE ratio of 49.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.67. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $106.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.82.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

