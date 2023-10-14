Calamos Advisors LLC Has $63.57 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 471,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $63,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $147.99 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The company has a market cap of $261.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.07.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Raymond James assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.33.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

