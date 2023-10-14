Calamos Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 396,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,627 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Caesars Entertainment worth $20,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,308,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,676,000 after purchasing an additional 224,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,038,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,465,000 after buying an additional 676,512 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,396,000 after buying an additional 987,230 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,736,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,578,000 after buying an additional 148,184 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,965,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,099,000 after acquiring an additional 140,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Caesars Entertainment

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 33,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $1,720,679.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,166,747. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $42.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.88. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 2.92.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.49. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CZR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

