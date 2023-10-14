Calamos Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,085 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $16,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 694.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 983,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,012,000 after buying an additional 860,137 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after acquiring an additional 635,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 99.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $935,370,000 after purchasing an additional 548,065 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $536,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,065.00 to $1,068.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $987.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $926.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $930.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $924.31. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $727.43 and a 12 month high of $975.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,835,105.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total value of $187,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,835,105.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,733,544. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.