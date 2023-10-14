Calamos Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,095 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,477 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $24,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRTX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total transaction of $4,013,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,270,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total value of $4,013,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,270,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.28, for a total transaction of $1,951,177.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 46,254 shares in the company, valued at $15,970,581.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,037 shares of company stock worth $12,018,580 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $371.00 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $282.21 and a fifty-two week high of $372.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $350.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.46.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 35.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

