Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 13,410 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,241 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,410 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $8,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $217,300,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,092,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,468,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,670,246,000 after purchasing an additional 184,543 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 49.0% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 525,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,058,000 after purchasing an additional 172,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VMC shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $227.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.29.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $209.29 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $148.01 and a 1 year high of $229.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.91.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.68%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

