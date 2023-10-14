Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,500 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Hyatt Hotels worth $8,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth $314,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth $486,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth $1,327,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1,679.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total transaction of $171,715.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,112.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard C. Tuttle purchased 1,250 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.49 per share, with a total value of $130,612.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,748,787.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total value of $171,715.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,112.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of H opened at $105.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.68 and its 200 day moving average is $112.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $82.83 and a 12-month high of $127.80.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on H shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.56.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

