Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,939 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $20,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,774,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $846,559,000 after purchasing an additional 131,705 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Celanese by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,104,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $773,605,000 after acquiring an additional 142,516 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Celanese by 33.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,094,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,456 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Celanese by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,464,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,810,000 after purchasing an additional 27,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CE stock opened at $119.45 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $87.92 and a twelve month high of $131.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Celanese from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Celanese from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.81.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

