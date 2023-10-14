Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,450 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Spirit Airlines worth $7,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancient Art L.P. purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,618,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 266.6% during the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,034,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,930,000 after buying an additional 1,479,386 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 37.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,557,000 after buying an additional 997,254 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 215.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,394,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,236,000 after acquiring an additional 952,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,875,000. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAVE opened at $15.92 on Friday. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $22.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.10). Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAVE. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $16.90 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.10.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

