Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 44,543 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,543 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Discover Financial Services worth $20,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,672,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $247,100,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,180 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 168.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,570,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,947 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 35.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,577,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,811 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $89.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $84.43 and a one year high of $122.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.17 and its 200-day moving average is $101.12.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.16). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on DFS. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.50.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

