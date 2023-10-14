Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 6,826 Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,826 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Tecnoglass worth $8,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGLS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Tecnoglass by 104.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Tecnoglass Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $32.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.86. Tecnoglass Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.00.

Tecnoglass Announces Dividend

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $225.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.22 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 24.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TGLS

Tecnoglass Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.