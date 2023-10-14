Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 92,330 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,330 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $8,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter valued at approximately $607,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth $159,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.3% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 88,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth $2,677,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $157.17 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.27 and a 52-week high of $193.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.72. The company has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of Snowflake from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.47.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $227,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 764,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,836,721.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $615,840.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,032,712.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $227,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 764,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,836,721.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,524 shares of company stock worth $17,433,986. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Articles

