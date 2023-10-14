Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 99,923 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 575,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 99,923 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $24,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Air Lease during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Air Lease from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Lease in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Air Lease Price Performance

AL stock opened at $35.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Air Lease Co. has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $46.20.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $672.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.68 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 20.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 11th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.74%.

Air Lease Profile

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Featured Stories

