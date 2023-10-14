Calamos Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,066,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 303.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,532,000 after acquiring an additional 229,590 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 51,251 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $963,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

AVUS stock opened at $73.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $63.25 and a 12 month high of $78.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.61.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.