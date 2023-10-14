Calamos Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $134.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.65 and a 200 day moving average of $131.74.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

