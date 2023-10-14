Calamos Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,686,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in AbbVie by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 46,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $147.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.87 and its 200 day moving average is $147.07. The company has a market cap of $261.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

