Calamos Wealth Management LLC Buys 903 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of AES in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in AES in the first quarter worth $131,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in AES in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 1st quarter worth $628,000.

NYSE:AESC opened at $53.20 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $104.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.75 and its 200 day moving average is $78.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.7188 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th.

In other AES news, Director Maura Shaughnessy bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $243,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,126.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Maura Shaughnessy bought 12,500 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $243,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,126.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alain Monie purchased 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $500,598.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,805.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

