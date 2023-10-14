Calamos Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,914 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,755 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 26.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 31.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,540,000 after purchasing an additional 214,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNQ opened at $66.74 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $48.81 and a 12-month high of $67.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.14 and its 200 day moving average is $59.29.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 22.86%. Research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.6744 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.56.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

