Calamos Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 19,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $170.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.13. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $166.71 and a twelve month high of $199.26.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

