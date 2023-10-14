Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $885,000 Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 46.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.8% in the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.2% in the second quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.42.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:PM opened at $92.26 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.44 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.58%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

