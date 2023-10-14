Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $973,000 Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 62.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 45,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Edward Jones lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James downgraded Activision Blizzard to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.32.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $94.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.44 and its 200 day moving average is $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $94.57.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.26%.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.