Calamos Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 98,836.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,315,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,626,220,000 after buying an additional 758,547,908 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,850,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,311,275,000 after acquiring an additional 578,319 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384,593 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,214,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,008,114,000 after purchasing an additional 78,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $658,390,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $70.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $94.87. The company has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $611,959.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,568.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $611,959.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,568.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $115,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,359 shares of company stock valued at $13,817,172. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on EW shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

