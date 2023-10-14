Calamos Wealth Management LLC Purchases 114 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 100,025.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,297,017,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,489,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,722,587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,313,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,753,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,602 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,818,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,034,694,000 after acquiring an additional 721,775 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,632,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,325,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,733,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,276,639,000 after purchasing an additional 202,952 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ TXN opened at $152.75 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $148.09 and a one year high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $138.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.82.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

