Calamos Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,344 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $853,748,000. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,606 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,565,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,320,000 after purchasing an additional 113,575 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 967,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,346,000 after purchasing an additional 41,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 920,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,530,000 after purchasing an additional 16,287 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $97.42 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $94.52 and a one year high of $109.01. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.15.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

